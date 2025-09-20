First crewed Gaganyaan mission in 1st quarter of 2027

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan on Friday said the first of the two uncrewed Gaganyaan missions carrying two half-humanoids will launch in December 2025 and the first crewed mission in the first quarter of the year 2027. The launch dates will be announced after discussion with the Prime Minister, he said, adding that 80-85% of work for the successful launch of the Gaganyaan mission had been completed.

The exposure and experience which Gaganyatri and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla got during the recently conducted Axiom-4 mission is being utilized to the optimum, Narayanan said, adding that his understanding and expertise in algorithms, machines and human interface has proved helpful. “ISRO is confident of the mission.”

The crewed Gaganyaan mission will involve sending three astronauts into a 400 km Low Earth Orbit for up to three days before safely returning them to Earth via a splashdown landing. The mission will demonstrate India’s capability for human spaceflight, develop critical technologies like a human-rated rocket and life support systems.