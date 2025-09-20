Spurned, man stabs woman at co-living space in Bengaluru, extorts money

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her male friend after she spurned his advances demanding sexual favours at a co-living space in the Whitefield police station limits in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused also threatened the victim and extorted money from her. The accused was identified as Sai Babu Chennuru (37), a native of Andhra Pradesh. He is an employee with a private firm and his wife and children stay in his hometown. The victim, who had been staying in the co-living facility for the past three months, works as an analyst at a private bank.

The accused and the victim were residing at the Pro4, Co-living PG accommodation in Whiterose Layout, Whitefield. A senior police officer said that they were friends.

According to the police, around 3 am on September 16, Chennuru knocked on the victim’s room door and demanded sexual favours. When she rejected his advances, citing that she was on her periods, he stabbed her with a kitchen knife on the left side of her back, causing a minor injury. He then allegedly stripped her, took photographs, and threatened to share them with her family and friends unless she paid him Rs 70,000.