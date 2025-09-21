Bengaluru’s broken roads turn daily walks into a nightmare for elderly, vulnerable

BENGALURU: People of Bengaluru, especially elders, now dread to tread city roads because of potholes and trenches dug up to lay water and sewage pipelines.

Many have suffered injuries after slipping and falling into potholes and trenches. The situation worsens whenever it rains. The number of such cases has been increasing in the city, according to health experts.

“An elderly man came to our hospital a month ago with an injury on his shoulder. He fell while walking on an uneven footpath. He stepped out of his house to buy milk. His family members now bring him for physiotherapy,” Dr Steve Paul Manjaly, consultant, geriatric medicine, Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta, told TNSE.

Senior citizens should keep themselves fit through physical activities such as yoga, walking or climbing stairs. Such activities help them maintain their muscle strength. However, they should be cautious while walking on bad roads and footpaths, he said.

Prakash Jothady, a senior citizen from 13th Cross, Malleswaram, said he injured his knee a few days ago while walking on a slushy footpath near his house. “I was forced to spend Rs 5,000 on consultation, X ray, medicines and physiotherapy,” he said.