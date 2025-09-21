Karnataka HC rejects plea against slum near temple, says sanctity not endangered by presence of poor

BENGALURU: Taking a dig at the Sri Kalikamba Seva Samithi in Mandya for approaching the court with a plea that allowing slum adjacent to the temple will affect the sanctity and serenity of the temple, the Karnataka High Court rejected the petition with an observation that such a contention projected by the Temple Samithi is wholly untenable.

Equality does not admit gradations of worth; it encompasses the entirety of our citizenry, it said. “The sanctity of a temple is not so fragile as to be endangered by the presence of the creator’s children who, by accident of circumstance, live modestly beside it. To suggest otherwise is to deny the very universality that our Constitution professes,” Justice M Nagaprasanna observed.

The court made these observations while dismissing the review petition filed by Sri Kalikamba Seva Samithi of Mandya and a petition filed by devotees questioning the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner in 2018 for acquiring the land in question for the construction of houses for slum dwellers following the compromise deed entered into by the Samithi of the temple and the Karnataka Slum Clearance Board.