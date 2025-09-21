KR Market gets clean-up push as GBA chief flags garbage, damaged facilities

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday inspected KR Market and surrounding areas.

After walking through slush and noting the broken staircase, unhygienic toilets and garbage pile-up, Rao instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan to maintain cleanliness at the market. He noted that approximately 70 tonnes of garbage is generated daily and emphasised the need for scientific disposal.

He directed officials to identify the total number of shops in the area and recover pending rents from defaulters. The market comprises 1,288 shops – 529 on the ground floor, 494 on the first floor and 265 on the second floor. Although there is an ongoing court case related to rents, he said the matter must be resolved at the earliest and all dues should be recovered.

He said cleanliness should be maintained 24/7. Every shop must mandatorily keep bins for waste disposal. Marshals should fine those who dispose of waste improperly and raise awareness to ensure waste is disposed of only in designated locations.

Shopkeepers must conduct business only within their allotted spaces, he said, adding “Any encroachment beyond the allotted area must be penalised, and such encroachments must be cleared immediately. He warned that repeat offenses would attract legal action.”

He observed that granite near staircases in the market premises has been damaged, causing inconvenience to customers. He instructed officials to immediately assess and undertake necessary repair work wherever required. He also noted that damaged roof sheets are causing water leakage, affecting both traders and the public. He directed prompt repairs and steps to prevent water stagnation on the premises.