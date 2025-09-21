Mangaluru architect revives grandparents’ 1962 home as pottery studio, blending heritage with art

MANGALURU: At a time when ancestral houses are neglected or abandoned, a 24-year-old architecture graduate from Kottara Chowki at Ashoknagar in Mangaluru decided to preserve her grandparents’ house for posterity in a novel way.

Geetanjali has turned her grandparents’ house built in 1962 into a pottery studio and named it “Studio Cacino”. Her idea was to preserve its heritage while starting her entrepreneurial journey.

“I’ve always been fascinated by old houses. Most people demolish such houses as they’re unable to maintain them. But for me, they have many untold stories and memories that shouldn’t be lost. Turning my grandparents’ house into a studio was my way of keeping it alive. Also, it was a meaningful gift to my grandma,” Geetanjali told TNSE.

Like many graduates, Geetanjali took up a 9 to 5 job, but that didn’t feel right. “That routine didn’t give me much freedom to explore creatively,” she said.

Everything changed when she stumbled upon a pottery video on YouTube. “It caught my interest instantly. I joined a pottery course at Claymour in Mangaluru while working as an architect and that’s when the idea began to grow,” Geetanjali said.