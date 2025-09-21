Mangaluru architect revives grandparents’ 1962 home as pottery studio, blending heritage with art
MANGALURU: At a time when ancestral houses are neglected or abandoned, a 24-year-old architecture graduate from Kottara Chowki at Ashoknagar in Mangaluru decided to preserve her grandparents’ house for posterity in a novel way.
Geetanjali has turned her grandparents’ house built in 1962 into a pottery studio and named it “Studio Cacino”. Her idea was to preserve its heritage while starting her entrepreneurial journey.
“I’ve always been fascinated by old houses. Most people demolish such houses as they’re unable to maintain them. But for me, they have many untold stories and memories that shouldn’t be lost. Turning my grandparents’ house into a studio was my way of keeping it alive. Also, it was a meaningful gift to my grandma,” Geetanjali told TNSE.
Like many graduates, Geetanjali took up a 9 to 5 job, but that didn’t feel right. “That routine didn’t give me much freedom to explore creatively,” she said.
Everything changed when she stumbled upon a pottery video on YouTube. “It caught my interest instantly. I joined a pottery course at Claymour in Mangaluru while working as an architect and that’s when the idea began to grow,” Geetanjali said.
The decision to convert the house into a studio was not backed by a rigid plan or fixed budget. Instead, Geetanjali allowed the project to evolve. “I didn’t start with a structural plan. I just went with the flow,” she said.
The journey has not been without hurdles. Termite infestations, civet cats in the attic, Vaastu corrections and unexpected planning errors tested her patience. The danger of the mud walls collapsing was always there. Yet, each obstacle strengthened her resolve. “The most rewarding part has been watching the house slowly take the shape of a studio,” she said.
Initially, convincing her family about her unconventional project was a big challenge. “Everyone expected me to continue with architecture. It wasn’t easy to explain why I wanted this shift. My mom was my biggest supporter. I even made a PPT to help her understand my vision. Once convinced, my mom stood by me. And with her support, I could face anyone. She even convinced my grandpa. Honestly, without her, this would’ve just remained a dream,” Geetanjali said.
“With painting, flooring and structural work complete, my grandparents’ home is ready for a second life. The studio was set for inauguration after Ganesh Chaturthi. But could not, because works such as carpentry and garden-making got delayed,” she said.
Her plan now is to begin with intimate workshops. “People can come for one-on-one sessions, spend two or more hours and learn pottery,” she said.
Alongside, she intends to have her own pottery collections by the end of the year. “There are no boundaries in pottery. It gives me complete creative freedom. I imagine the studio running at a slow, mindful pace where I can truly feel the art every day and share that knowledge and experience with others,” she said.
“Pottery is one of the oldest art forms. The studio binds the history of the house and the tradition of the craft while giving them a modern platform,” Geetanjali said.
Looking ahead, she wants the studio to grow into a community hub. “Mangaluru is becoming an IT hub, and in the rush of daily life, people often forget to take time for themselves. I want the studio to be a place where they can slow down, touch clay, and feel its calmness. It’s not just about pottery, it’s about shaping their thoughts and emotions too,” she said. For Geetanjali, this project is far more than a career move. It is a tribute to her roots, a bold step into entrepreneurship, and a reminder that even in a rapidly modernising city, heritage can be preserved. Not just in walls, but in the dreams they shelter.