All corporations in Bengaluru start filling up potholes after directives from CM, Deputy CM

BENGALURU: After the directives from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to fill potholes in the city, all the corporations took up repair works on Sunday.

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) undertook pothole repair and patchwork activities across four divisions, covering a total road length of 9.45 km. During this drive on Sunday, 178 potholes were repaired and patchwork covering an area of 2,332 sq metres was completed, said BCCC Commissioner Rajendra Cholan.

He added that pothole repair works are being carried out continuously within the BCCC limits, and strict instructions have been issued to officials to accelerate pothole-filling operations in all remaining areas.

In Bengaluru South City Corporation, 38 potholes on a 4-km stretch were filled and patch works covering 800 sq metres was completed on Sunday. In Bengaluru North City Corporation, a total of 22 potholes were filled on a stretch of 2.5 km.

Meanwhile, the CM has admitted that city roads are in a bad state, and need to be asphalted. However, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said instead of filling potholes, the entire road needs to be repaired and asphalted.

“The DCM has said he has given Rs 25 crore. By the time, it reaches BBMP (GBA) and tenders are called, it will take another year. By then, the rain will come again, and more potholes will appear,” Ashoka added.