Dressed to the Nines: A Navratri Fashion Guide

With the festive season of Dasara starting today, it’s going to be all about binging on sweets, celebrating with family and friends, twirling the night away at garba events and pandal hopping. With a packed social calendar, what does one wear to stay looking stylish and fresh throughout the night?

According to image consultant, Leema Bernard Viji, fashion forward youngsters have found the answer to achieving mobility, comfort and style, not in a typical ghaghra but in Afghan kurtas. “They are long, have a lot of mirror work and can be worn stylishly even if you’re not the slimmest person. I’ve been seeing these along with cotton or mulmul kurtas with traditional embroidery and mirror work from Kutch being worn. Youngsters are mixing traditions by wearing them with jeans or ghagras that have side slits to allow easy movement.”

Men, too, are elevating their traditional looks with simple changes, as personal stylist Aryan G Naidu notes, “Bangalore boys aren’t settling for cookie-cutter kurtas anymore. They’re layering with bandhgalas and asymmetrical jackets, styling dhotis with Kolhapuris or clean sneakers, and experimenting with tone-on-tone monochromes. Add a textured fabric or embroidered collar and you’ve got that quiet standout energy.”

The most noticeable difference compared to last year in terms of colours and fabrics is a preference for toned down subtlety. As designer Mayank Modi explains, “People are looking for usability more than just the ocassion. They are going for versatile printed kurtas and long-lasting handwoven fabrics. They’re also pairing trendy retro print kurtas with classy pajama pants instead of the typical patiala pants.”

Stunning in a saree

If you want to don a saree, light and airy fabrics being popularised by Bollywood celebrities are in, according to personal stylist and image consultant Gayathri Sreekumar. “Sheer fabrics, organza and georgette, are becoming popular, especially after Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sported them,” she says.

For making a statement with your saree look, Viji suggests doing so with a trendy blouse. “It is the star in any Navratri get up. Even if you wear a plain chiffon saree in the colour of the day, a maximalist, handmade blouse can make the look festival-ready,” she says, adding, “Many are opting for longer sleeves with shell embellishments or embroidery work on them. Even if they’re wearing something backless, the sleeves are longer.”

Belts are also a great way to add snaz as Naidu says. “Ditch chunky kamarbandhs for sleek metallic belts. Fabric tie-belts that match the blouse and structured leather cinchers are in. Chain belts are creeping in for those who want just a whisper of edge,” he says.