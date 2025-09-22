Fake reward links during festive season trap bank customers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With the onset of the festival season, cyber fraudsters are targeting bank customers by luring them with fake reward point redemption and cashback offers through fraudulent websites or links impersonating reputed banks to claim the points.

A senior police officer explained to TNIE that cybercriminals operate in two ways- through phone calls and by sending malicious APK files disguised as official banking applications or websites via SMS or WhatsApp.

The fraudsters promise customers that they can redeem unused card reward points or claim festive cashback. To make the scam appear genuine, they use the names of leading public sector and private banks and other leading financial institutions.

Once downloaded, the malicious files allow fraudsters to remotely access the victim’s device, steal banking credentials, and siphon money from their accounts. Fraudsters also call citizens, posing as bank officials, and obtain details of credit cards and OTPs under the pretext of granting reward points, the officer said.

The officer added, “People are likely to spend and respond to attractive offers more. They create a sense of urgency and trick customers into sharing personal banking details. In some cases, victims have lost several lakhs after installing the fake apps or clicking on malicious links.”

The officer urged the public to check official bank websites for reward point balances or redemption and to contact official bank helpline numbers. He also advised not to share OTPs, ATM PINs, CVV numbers, or other bank details and to report any online fraud by contacting the cyber helpline number 1930.