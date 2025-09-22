F.R.I.E.N.D.S Forever: Bengalureans on their favourite sitcom as it turns 31

Over three decades ago, a group of 20-something friends living in New York City – each figuring out their own lives – made life easier with their quirks, shared love and laughter. From iconic hairstyles and catchy phrases to awkward romances and heartwarming moments, the show F.R.I.E.N.D.S with Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe captured something universal: the essence of adulthood and friendship.

Fast forward to today, and the spirit of the show lives on, not just in reruns and memes, but in the hearts of fans across Bengaluru who still turn to it for comfort, escape, or simply a good laugh after a long day. “F.R.I.E.N.D.S was the first sitcom I ever watched; it still speaks to me on an emotional level as I always find bits of myself in one character or the other and I feel the situations they go through,” says Aiswarya Ghosh, a sales associate. Anjitha Eldho, a PR executive, agrees, adding, “Their fights are like ours. It portrays the real side of friendship. Take, for instance, Monica and Rachel’s body image issues, it is something universal.”

In a world that is constantly evolving, F.R.I.E.N.D.S offers a sense of familiarity, a reminder that while jobs may change and relationships may falter, the right people will always stay. As senior executive Ishwarya Lakshmi notes, “It’s not preachy. At a time when everything feels overly complicated, it assures that life isn’t always perfect, and that’s okay. That’s why friendship is important, it gives you something simple, which we all lack and long for.”