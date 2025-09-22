F.R.I.E.N.D.S Forever: Bengalureans on their favourite sitcom as it turns 31

Over three decades ago, a group of 20-something friends living in New York City – each figuring out their own lives – made life easier with their quirks, shared love and laughter. From iconic hairstyles and catchy phrases to awkward romances and heartwarming moments, the show F.R.I.E.N.D.S with Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe captured something universal: the essence of adulthood and friendship.
Fast forward to today, and the spirit of the show lives on, not just in reruns and memes, but in the hearts of fans across Bengaluru who still turn to it for comfort, escape, or simply a good laugh after a long day. “F.R.I.E.N.D.S was the first sitcom I ever watched; it still speaks to me on an emotional level as I always find bits of myself in one character or the other and I feel the situations they go through,” says Aiswarya Ghosh, a sales associate. Anjitha Eldho, a PR executive, agrees, adding, “Their fights are like ours. It portrays the real side of friendship. Take, for instance, Monica and Rachel’s body image issues, it is something universal.”
In a world that is constantly evolving, F.R.I.E.N.D.S offers a sense of familiarity, a reminder that while jobs may change and relationships may falter, the right people will always stay. As senior executive Ishwarya Lakshmi notes, “It’s not preachy. At a time when everything feels overly complicated, it assures that life isn’t always perfect, and that’s okay. That’s why friendship is important, it gives you something simple, which we all lack and long for.”
What is that scene that stays close to heart of Bengalureans? Chandler proposing to Monica is the most favourite pick. The show gives hope to friendship and love, according to many. “Rather than being flashy, it is real, supportive and beautiful. That scene actually gave me hope during one of my lowest phases, that one day I’d have my own ‘Mondler’ moment… and eventually, I did,” laughs Ghosh.
Purvick HM, a researcher, adds, “Watching Monica and Chandler’s journey – how they balance love and humour, navigating life’s challenges showed me what a strong, loving relationship looks like – something I truly admire and aspire to have in my own life.”
Surprisingly, besides Rachel’s popular hairstyle, many pick Phoebe’s offbeat style as their favourite. “Phoebe was never just about being chic; it shows her carefree attitude – she had a quirky way of dressing. Just like how she confidently puts a flower on her dress after something spills on it. That’s something only she can pull off,” points out Eldho.
Despite these funny moments and iconic styles, some plotlines didn’t and still don’t go down well with fans. Like the Joey-Rachel romance narrative. “Their bond was more natural as friends. It also complicated Joey’s friendship with Ross in a way that didn’t feel true to his loyal and supportive character,” Purvick adds.
Whether you’re moving out, landing your first job, falling in love or dealing with a heartbreak, watching F.R.I.E.N.D.S feels like a comfort zone. “It is about a bond everyone dreams of, which makes the show iconic,” says student Bhoomi Prithvi Raj. “I watched it during Covid, and it became my source of companionship. It has taught me how to maintain friendship and made me realise that not everything in life has to be serious all the time,” she adds.