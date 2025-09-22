Horamavu residents dump waste in vacant plots due to lack of collection vehicles, delays

BENGALURU: Residents of Horamavu (Ward-25) have raised concerns over the shortage of waste collection vehicles, saying it is forcing many households to dump garbage in vacant sites.

According to residents, the ward has over 750 houses, but only two to three auto-tippers are deployed for door-to-door collection. As a result, the vehicles take three to four days to complete a single round, leaving households waiting for days before their waste is picked up.

Unable to store wet waste for long periods, several residents said they are compelled to throw garbage in empty plots, as community bins are no longer available. These used to be the alternative for residents to discard waste, when they were unable to directly hand it over to waste collectors.

“I have no complaints about marshals or the promptness of the staff. The issue is the shortage of vehicles. By the time the auto comes back, it’s already the third day and people lose patience,” said Suresh Babu, a resident.