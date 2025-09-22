Horamavu residents dump waste in vacant plots due to lack of collection vehicles, delays

BENGALURU: Residents of Horamavu (Ward-25) have raised concerns over the shortage of waste collection vehicles, saying it is forcing many households to dump garbage in vacant sites.
According to residents, the ward has over 750 houses, but only two to three auto-tippers are deployed for door-to-door collection. As a result, the vehicles take three to four days to complete a single round, leaving households waiting for days before their waste is picked up.
Unable to store wet waste for long periods, several residents said they are compelled to throw garbage in empty plots, as community bins are no longer available. These used to be the alternative for residents to discard waste, when they were unable to directly hand it over to waste collectors.
“I have no complaints about marshals or the promptness of the staff. The issue is the shortage of vehicles. By the time the auto comes back, it’s already the third day and people lose patience,” said Suresh Babu, a resident.
Mallappa Layout Residents’ Welfare Association Secretary Shrikanth said, “The solid waste management team is doing its job, but our repeated requests to the corporation for additional vehicles have gone unheard for two years. There must be an alternative system for residents unable to hand over waste directly.”
A resident was recently fined for dumping near Horamavu Lake. “I waited for four days to dispose of diapers. The collection vehicle passed too early. I was forced to leave it outside. I don’t mind paying the fine, but I don’t know whom to complain to,” said Jagannath, another resident.
Other residents pointed to issues with revised collection timings. Early office-goers, techies with late hours, and elderly residents on upper floors struggle to match the schedule, resulting in bags being thrown into vacant sites.