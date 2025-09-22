Interreligious couple attacked, heads shaved by woman's relatives in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: An interreligious couple was attacked and their heads were shaved in half by the woman’s relatives in public at Indiranagar Layout in Kanakapura taluk, Bengaluru South district, on Saturday. Of the seven accused, five people, including a woman, were arrested.

The accused are Sheikh Kabeer, Suhail Shariff, Syed Nayaz, Nawaz Khan, and Sajida Begum.

The victim, Asin, who had been separated from her husband for the past six months, was in love with Mahesh, a fisherman. Asin’s relatives caught the couple at Mahesh’s friend’s residence around 5.30 pm.

They allegedly dragged the couple out of the house, assaulted them with slippers, and shaved half their heads. The police rescued the couple and took them to the police station. Based on their complaint, a case was registered and five were arrested.