Karnataka government sets up panel to revise transport corporations' bus fares

BENGALURU: To ensure the financial sustainability of transport corporations and depoliticise fare hikes, the state government has constituted a Public Transport Fare Regulatory Committee (PTFRC), modelled on the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), to independently recommend revisions of bus fares in the state’s road transport corporations.

The government stated that fare revisions have so far been irregular and often delayed due to political considerations, despite rising operational costs. Diesel expenses have nearly doubled, from Rs 7 crore per day in 2014 to Rs 13 crore in 2025, while staff costs have increased from Rs 6 crore to Rs 12 crore daily during the same period. Small, periodic fare increases are more scientific and less burdensome for passengers than steep revisions once a decade, officials said.

As per the notification, the PTFRC will consist of a retired additional chief secretary or a retired Karnataka High Court judge as chairperson, a retired principal secretary or secretary with legal expertise and an industry or finance expert as members. The managing director of the KSRTC will serve as the member-secretary.

The panel’s mandate includes studying the financial condition of transport corporations, recommending fare revisions, and suggesting additional surcharges or levies to strengthen operations. It is required to submit an annual report between April 1 and December 31, which will be placed before both Houses of the state legislature, the notification added.