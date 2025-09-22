Karnataka Transport Dept studies bike taxi services outside state to find how they run amid challenges

BENGALURU: After the bike taxi ban, state transport department officials have visited cities across India where the services are operational, to understand how they are run amid challenges. Sources maintained that the team would be submitting their findings to the high-level committee headed by Transport Secretary NV Prasad for discussion, post which a comprehensive report would be prepared, which is likely to decide the fate of bike taxis in Karnataka.

A team of two transport officials was formed and asked to visit five cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata — where bike taxis currently operate.

They were asked to look into the legal aspects, on what guidelines the taxis are operated, how the licences are issued, the fares charged and the type of vehicles permitted to be used as bike taxis. Further, they were also asked to look at the measures that the governments in these cities have taken to ensure the safety of the bike taxi users, a source said.