31-year-old survives knife attack in Bengaluru's Peenya

BENGALURU: A gruesome murder attempt was made on a 31-year-old man while he was going to the ‘pitru paksha’ puja at his relative’s house in Peenya police station limits on Sunday.

The victim was invited for dinner on the last day of the event. En route, the victim, who had gone to a bar, fought with three men. The accused, who attacked him with a beer bottle inside the bar, followed him again and attacked him with a knife by slitting his throat. The victim, who was profusely bleeding, called his wife and informed her about the incident. The police have arrested one of the accused, identified as Shivu alias generator and are on the lookout for the other two.

The victim is R Shashi Kumar, a resident of Gangondanahalli Main Road in Nagasandra. The incident happened at Manjunatha Wines in Shivapura between 8.15 and 9 pm. Deepika, the victim’s wife, has filed a complaint in this regard.

“The victim, who is an autorickshaw driver, was first attacked on the head inside the bar. After he left the bar, the accused again attacked and slit the victim’s throat. The victim is undergoing treatment,” said an officer. A case of attempt to murder (BNS 109) has been registered against the accused.