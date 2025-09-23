Bengaluru man on the run after fatally stabbing wife 11 times in front of daughter

BENGALURU: In a gruesome incident, a 42-year-old man stabbed his second wife 11 times and murdered her in front of her daughter near the Sunkadakatte bus stand in the Kamakshipalya police station limits on Monday. A preliminary investigation revealed that Lokesh, the accused, suspected Rekha (32), deceased, of having an illicit relationship.

Around 11.30 am, Rekha was standing near the Sunkadakatte bus stand with her 12-year-old daughter when Lokesh confronted her, leading to a heated argument. Lokesh then stabbed her twice initially and then attacked her further in full public view. Bystanders rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she succumbed to injuries. The police confirmed that she had sustained 11 stab wounds.

After her divorce from her first husband, Rekha married Lokesh alias Lohitesh (42). She had two daughters, aged nine and 12, from her first marriage. Lokesh is also separated from her first wife. The couple had married five months ago and had moved to Bengaluru two months ago from Tumakuru. Rekha worked in a private company, where she had arranged a car driver job for Lokesh. They were staying in a rented house in Sunkadakatte.

They have also formed three teams to nab the accused.