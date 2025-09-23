Cyber fraudster posing as telecom official threatens Sudha Murty, case registered

BENGALURU: Posing as a telecommunications ministry employee, a cyber fraudster dialled Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty and threatened her that her mobile number was being used to broadcast obscene videos.

Murty received a call on September 5 at 9.40 am. The caller, who claimed that the number was registered in January 2020 without linking it to her Aadhaar number, also warned that her call would be disconnected by 12 pm.

A complaint in this regard has been filed by 65-year-old B Ganapathy on behalf of Murty. The complaint was registered in the cybercrime police station on September 20. Officials suspect that the accused wanted to extract sensitive information from her.

“The caller, using a fake identity, is said to have spoken to her vulgarly. The cyber criminal attempted to extract personal information from her. The call originated from the number +91 9242142562. When the number was checked on the Truecaller App, it showed as ‘Telecom Department,’ the complaint noted.

Legal action against the caller for the threats and attempts to obtain sensitive data has been sought by the complainant. A case of identity theft (66(C)), punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources (66(D)) and punishment for attempting to commit offences (84(C))of the IT Act of 2000 has been registered.