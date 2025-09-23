Eight-year-old boy from Bengaluru on holiday drowns off Murudeshwar coast

MURUDESHWARA : An eight-year-old boy from Bengaluru was washed away by strong waves on Monday morning, at Murudeshwar beach in Uttara Kannada district.

The child, identified as Kritik Reddy, a resident of Bidarahalli had come to Murudeshwar with his parents and extended family for a holiday.

They had checked into a hotel in Murudeshwar on Sunday. On Monday, after visiting the Murudeshwar temple for darshan, they went to the beach to play and take a dip in the sea.

According to police, Kritik reportedly strayed from the group and waded into deeper waters when a powerful wave dragged him into the sea.

His relative, K Vasantha, rushed to rescue him but was also swept away by the currents. Locals on the beach managed to save Vasantha, who was given first aid and shifted to the hospital, but the child could not be rescued.

Murudeshwar Police have registered a case and are investigating.

The beach, which had been closed during the monsoon due to rough seas, was recently reopened to the public, but water sports remain banned.

Warning boards advising visitors not to enter the water are still displayed at the site, according to local residents.