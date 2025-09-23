GBA’s Road Infrastructure Department merged with BSMILE

BENGALURU: The Road Infrastructure Department of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has been merged with the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE), which will execute works to the tune of Rs 2,660 crore. These include two different white-topping packages to the tune of Rs 800 crore and Rs 900 crore, Ejipura flyover work for Rs 307 crore, and the Rs 273-crore high-density corridor project, among others.

As per the new government order, Raghavendra Prasad BG will be the chief engineer for both the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Company, as well as BSMILE, and execute and complete the ongoing works of the Ejipura flyover, high-density corridor, Rotary flyover at IOC Junction, and ROB at Byappanahalli at a cost of Rs 380 crore, and white-topping work of two different packages of Rs 800 and Rs 900 through BSMILE.

“Prasad will oversee the works, and once completed, hand them over to the concerned corporation for their annual maintenance,” said an official, adding that the previous chief engineer, SV Rajesh, was moved to the Project Implementation unit from the Stormwater Drain Department to execute the Rs 2,000-crore stormwater drain lake buffer zone project.

Unlike Rajesh, who will be under the GBA’s direct purview, Prasad will have to report to the BSMILE Director (Technical), while other chief engineers under BSMILE will also have to report to the BSMILE chief.