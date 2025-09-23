Bengaluru

Hangyo’s kunda-inspired ice cream flavour this Dasara

The launch coincides with the first day of Navaratri, and the seasonal offering is exclusive to Kamat BugleRock outlets.
Hagyo Icecreams, in collaboration with Kamat Bugerlock, has launched a special Belagavi Kunda-flavoured ice cream this Dussehra.
Hagyo Icecreams, in collaboration with Kamat Bugerlock, has launched a special Belagavi Kunda-flavoured ice cream this Dussehra. Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: Hangyo Ice Cream has launched a new ice cream flavour inspired by Belagavi’s traditional sweet — kunda — this Dasara. Introduced on Monday through a collaboration between Kamat BugleRock and Hangyo Ice Cream, the dessert is being served with the restaurant’s jowar bhakri meals.

“This initiative is about more than just a festive launch – it is our effort to bring the spotlight on the underrated sweets of Uttara Karnataka,” said Akashrai Kamat, COO at Kamat BugleRock.

“I was seeing so much of ‘Mysore pak’ being served during Dasara, hence we thought of kunda this time for a change,” he added.

The launch coincides with the first day of Navaratri, and the seasonal offering is exclusive to Kamat BugleRock outlets.

ice cream
Hangyo Ice Creams

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com