Hangyo’s kunda-inspired ice cream flavour this Dasara

BENGALURU: Hangyo Ice Cream has launched a new ice cream flavour inspired by Belagavi’s traditional sweet — kunda — this Dasara. Introduced on Monday through a collaboration between Kamat BugleRock and Hangyo Ice Cream, the dessert is being served with the restaurant’s jowar bhakri meals.

“This initiative is about more than just a festive launch – it is our effort to bring the spotlight on the underrated sweets of Uttara Karnataka,” said Akashrai Kamat, COO at Kamat BugleRock.

“I was seeing so much of ‘Mysore pak’ being served during Dasara, hence we thought of kunda this time for a change,” he added.

The launch coincides with the first day of Navaratri, and the seasonal offering is exclusive to Kamat BugleRock outlets.