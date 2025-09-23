Memories of Mischief: Why do people love Shin Chan?

A cheeky five-year-old boy, Shin Chan Nohara, got up to all sorts of mischief with his friends’ gang in the Japanese neighbourhood of Kasukabe, taking along Indian Gen-Zers glued to their screens throughout the 2000s and 2010s. With the new movie Shin Chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers in India, releasing across Indian cities in Japanese, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu on September 26, the show and its characters are set to come closer to Indian fans than ever before. For many who grew up watching the show, this is a thrilling moment, as 22-year old data analyst Akhilesh Srinivasallu says, “The kid inme is happy because Shin Chan was one of the first anime I watched growing up. From the food to the places, anime always makes everything look beautiful – I’m excited to see how they show India.”

*Keeping it real



Like Srinivasallu , for many fans, the show was their first look into Japan, a country and culture that felt far away, but the show made it seem close. The Nohara family’s dynamic, which was loving but had plenty of squabbles,childish mischief, and recurring gags, is what has stayed with English master’s student, Anush KMS. “When I thought of Japan, it was of people living a very different life, far from mine. But in Shin Chan, I loved the family’s dynamic and their inside jokes. Especially with the mother (Mitsy Nohara) and father (Harry Nohara) – I could see my own family in them.” Reshma Syed, a recent graduate, adds, “Cartoons like Doraemon and Chota Bheem had some gadgetsor superpowers, but ShinChan was more realistic and his humour was relatable.”



Undergraduate student Aanya Singh notes that Shin Chan’s irreverent humour sometimes rubbed parentsthe wrong way, with the boy often asking blunt questions like ‘Why don’t you have a boyfriend’ to his kindergarten teacher. "A lot of parents used tosay ‘Don’t watch Shin Chan, he’s very badtameez (bad mannered)’ but I don’t see it, it’s just satire. That may be why Gen Z loves him – he has that defiance and he’s rude but in a funny way,” says Singh.

