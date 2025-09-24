AEE targeting us for builder complaint: Whitefield residents

BENGALURU: Whitefield residents have alleged that they are being harassed by the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Whitefield Subdivision, Gururaj, after they complained against an AP-based builder for constructing illegal floors for commercial purposes in residential areas.

A resident, Usha Raghavan, said, “Four residents have been harassed by officials instead of checking and stopping illegal buildings belonging to Puligadda Srinivasa Rao and Murali Govindarajulu. The owners came to build residential homes and got the plan sanctioned. But there are deviations and they have also added unauthorised floors at Nallur Halli village of Hagadur ward in Mahadevapura.

The matter was brought to the notice of officials six months ago. But, the engineer and team have issued notice to the complainants.” She said, “The AEE came with a team and gave notices under Sections 313 and 248 (1) and (2) (for building violation). I have been staying here for the last 25 years. Still, I got notice based on false complaints. The AEE did not show the same intent in acting against the violators in a genuine case.”

The issue escalated to KN Ramesh when he was the Zonal Commissioner, Mahadevapura, before BBMP was split. “The official termed the notice against me harassment and asked officials to close the file before he was shifted as commissioner to Bengaluru South City Corporation,” said Usha. AEE Gururaj was not available for comment.