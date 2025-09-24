Andhra Pradesh man held in Whitefield for stealing 20 bikes

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old car driver from Andhra Pradesh who was stealing two-wheelers for his father’s cancer treatment has been arrested by the Whitefield police.

The police have recovered 20 stolen bikes worth around Rs 20 lakhs from him. The accused B Firoz is from Kadiri Mandal in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh.

He was residing with his wife and a child in Whitefield. Firoz’s father, Mohammed Basha, who was suffering from cancer, was staying in Kadiri.

Firoz was unable to arrange money for his father’s treatment. He then stole a two-wheeler and sold it. He then made this a full-time profession. He started stealing two-wheelers from Kadugodi, Whitefield and other parking areas near metro stations.

Due to the rise in two-wheeler thefts, certain shop owners installed CCTVs, which helped the police to apprehend him. The accused had stolen a two-wheeler behind the ITPL Main Gate, and its owner had filed a complaint on September 6.

The police arrested Firoz at Kottur Village in Hosakote. The accused had sold five two-wheelers in Maddur, had given nine two-wheelers to his relatives of Kadiri Mandal and had parked six two-wheelers in a vacant plot in Whitefield.