BMRCL orders immediate debris clearance to ease traffic

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) directed all contractors and project supervisors to immediately clear debris, junk, and leftover construction material after work completion, in a bid to ease traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

In a circular, BMRCL said debris, temporary barricades, and packing material must be removed without delay, once construction activity concludes. Contractors are required to restore the road carriageway and footpaths to their original condition, including pavement level, camber, and drainage, to prevent waterlogging and ensure smooth movement for vehicles and pedestrians.

Site engineers and inspectors have been tasked with monitoring the clearance process and certifying that roads are restored to their full width. Safety officers must also ensure safe passage for vehicles and pedestrians, both during and after work.

The circular mandates that potholes noticed during Metro work should be rectified immediately. Debris along medians or below viaducts must also be cleared without delay. Work and clearance should be scheduled during non-peak hours wherever possible, with prior intimation to traffic police in case of diversions.

The circular also warns that compliance will be strictly monitored by the engineer-in-charge. Exceptions will only be allowed under unavoidable circumstances such as heavy rain, and only with written approval.