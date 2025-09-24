DCM DK Shivakumar: Even road near PM Modi’s residence has potholes

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said that while potholes are a problem across the country, including the road where the Prime Minister’s residence is located in New Delhi, only Bengaluru pothole issue was being blown out of proportion.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence on Tuesday, the DCM said that he had travelled around New Delhi just a day ago. “The media must review and report how many potholes are there on Delhi’s roads including the road to PM’s residence.

Potholes are a problem across the country. Only Karnataka’s issues are being blown out of proportion. I would like to tell everyone, including the big businesses in Bengaluru, that we are doing our job of filling potholes,” he said.

He added, “We are filling about 200 potholes in each of the five corporations adding up to a total of 1,000 potholes per day. Officials and workers are working amidst the rains too.”

Shivakumar also blamed the pothole mess on the previous BJP regime between 2019 and 2023. “If the roads had been maintained well from the BJP’s tenure, we would not have reached this stage. They did not bother to do anything to fix the potholes, but now they are raising this issue as the elections are approaching,” he said.

Meanwhile, the municipal corporations across the city are working day and night to meet the pothole filling deadline of October 31 set by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.