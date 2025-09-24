Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams GBA for filth in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: After her ‘best talent, best weather and worst infrastructure’ remark, her call to fix Outer Ring Road, and her criticism against shoddily finished footpaths, Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has slammed the GBA (formerly BBMP) this time for its incompetence in keeping the city clean.

In a social media post on Tuesday, she said, “A combination of lack of civic sense and the incompetence of @bbmp in managing city garbage and debris has made our city filthy.”

While calling upon citizens to cooperate by not dumping garbage and creating ugly dark spots, she also batted for better equipment and training to be given to pourakarmikas to keep the city clean. She said the zonal commissioners need to take ownership of Solid Waste Management.

As soon as she posted the message, there were many who agreed with the Biocon founder mentioning that the blackspots were getting worse, and that without proper garbage collection, citizens had no option but to throw away waste.