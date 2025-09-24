Ooru's dolled up for Gombe Habba festival

Gombe Habba is more than just a decorative exercise. Living rooms are being transformed into miniature museums of dolls and figurines, meticulously arranged in tiers, all part of a tradition rooted in creativity and community.

For Priya Rajaram, who left behind a corporate career to pursue art, the doll festival is an extension of personal memories. “I grew up watching my mother do gombe every year. It was also a time when all the books in the house would end up on the golu stand and you found yourself reading them more than setting things up,” she reminisces.

Rajaram uses her mother’s clay dolls and repurposed bottles to create quirky figurines. “Every doll has a story to tell. We love panipuri and travelling, and so our quirky collection includes a panipuri seller and the Mario Miranda figurines inspired by our Goa trip,” she explains.