Two arrested, 13 temple theft cases solved in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Banashankari police have arrested two persons and solved 13 temple theft cases. Cash and valuables worth Rs 14 lakh have been recovered from them. The accused have been identified as Praveen Bhat, 51, a temple priest from Hebbagodi, and P Santosh alias KGF, 31, of Gundappa Layout at Gottigere.

Santosh worked as a swimming pool cleaner. They entered temples in Jayanagar, KS Layout, Banashankari and other areas in the city and made away with cash and valuables, according to police.

Bhat was also involved in theft cases in Shivamogga, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada districts. He was convicted in one of the cases. Santosh has many cases against him in Hulimavu and Bommanahalli police limits.

On September 3, president of the Siddi Mahaganapati temple committee filed a complaint with Banashankari police stating that a man entered the temple posing as a priest and took away a silver umbrella and other valuables.

The police, who launched an investigation, arrested the accused at Gottigere and seized a two-wheeler used by them. They have been remanded in judicial custody.