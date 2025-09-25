Bengaluru woman files complaint against live-in partner for not marrying her

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old divorced woman has filed a complaint against her live-in partner, accusing him of having a physical relationship with her by employing deceitful means.
The accused, who is working as a physical education teacher in a private school, is also a cricket coach. The woman in her complaint said that she met the accused when she had gone to the school regarding documentation work for her 10-year-old daughter. The accused has been identified as Abey V Mathew, a resident of Pavamana Nagar in Gottigere. The victim, who also stays in the same house, filed the complaint on Tuesday evening.
Immediately after the complaint was registered, the accused released a video stating that he has gone to his native in Kerala over a property work and will never cheat her as he wants to marry her, and he does not know why she has made the accusations against him.
The woman in her complaint said that she has known the accused for the last year. Mathew is alleged to have gained her trust by helping her financially. After her divorce in September last year, the accused is alleged to have promised to marry her at a church.
They both started living together in October last year. He then maintained a physical relationship with her. In January this year, the complainant is said to have conceived a child and claimed to have had an abortion.
The mother of the accused is also alleged to have told her to stop staying with her son and to stay in some paying guest accommodation. When she conceived again, she brought it to the notice of the accused, who refused to marry her. He then reportedly took her mobile phone and left with his parents on Saturday.
“We have also come across the video where he claims to have been in Kerala. We need to check if he has cheated any other women with similar promises. Some videos of him with other women in compromising positions have gone viral. However, there is no other complaint against him at the station. We need to check if there are complaints at any other police station. If required, his mobile phone will be seized and examined,” said an officer.
A case of sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means (BNS 69), criminal intimidation (BNS 351(2)) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (BNS 352) has been registered against him.