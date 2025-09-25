Bengaluru woman files complaint against live-in partner for not marrying her

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old divorced woman has filed a complaint against her live-in partner, accusing him of having a physical relationship with her by employing deceitful means.

The accused, who is working as a physical education teacher in a private school, is also a cricket coach. The woman in her complaint said that she met the accused when she had gone to the school regarding documentation work for her 10-year-old daughter. The accused has been identified as Abey V Mathew, a resident of Pavamana Nagar in Gottigere. The victim, who also stays in the same house, filed the complaint on Tuesday evening.

Immediately after the complaint was registered, the accused released a video stating that he has gone to his native in Kerala over a property work and will never cheat her as he wants to marry her, and he does not know why she has made the accusations against him.

The woman in her complaint said that she has known the accused for the last year. Mathew is alleged to have gained her trust by helping her financially. After her divorce in September last year, the accused is alleged to have promised to marry her at a church.