Four held for kidnapping youth at gunpoint in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Peenya police have arrested four people on charges of kidnapping a 22-year-old youth and extorting money from him after threatening him with a pistol. The accused kidnapped the youth on the pretext of dropping him to his native place in Vijayanagar district in their car.

The youth was kidnapped on August 14 when he was waiting for a bus at Jalahalli in Peenya police limits to go to his native place. He had come to the city to purchase some construction material. As they reached Dabaspet, the accused threatened the youth with the pistol and snatched Rs 5,000 and two mobile phones worth Rs 75,000 from him. They later pushed the youth out of the car and sped away. The youth, who reached his native place with the help of some people near Dabaspet, filed a police complaint four days later.

Ten days after the incident, the police arrested three of the accused from a house at Doddanekundi in Marathahalli. The police seized the car, pistol, two mobile phones and other valuables from the accused.

The arrested have been identified as Kanakamurthy, Kiran, Srinivas and Maaling Saab Sheikh. Investigations revealed that the pistol was given to Kanakamurthy, Kiran, Srinivas by Sheikh, who was with them in jail earlier. Sheikh was arrested at Horti village in Bijapur district. Kanakamurthy, Kiran, Srinivas were earlier arrested in separate atrocity cases. During their judicial custody, they met Sheikh, an officer said.