GE Aerospace Foundation, UWBe Launch Next Engineers Program in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The GE Aerospace Foundation, in partnership with United Way Bengaluru (UWBe), has launched the Next Engineers program in India, marking its first expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. The initiative aims to inspire and prepare students for engineering careers, reaching more than 4,000 students in Bengaluru over the next four years.

The program targets students aged 13 to 18 through two tracks: Engineering Discovery for younger students and Engineering Academy for older students preparing for higher education. Activities include hands-on projects, immersive design challenges, career coaching, and university-readiness workshops. Students completing the Academy and pursuing engineering degrees will also have access to scholarships.

Globally, Next Engineers has already reached over 26,000 students, with previous launches in Cincinnati and Ohio in the United States and Warsaw, Poland. Bengaluru’s inclusion reflects its status as a hub of engineering and innovation, and aligns with GE Aerospace Foundation’s USD 20 million commitment over five years to expand STEM education access worldwide.

“Bengaluru has long been a centre of innovation and engineering excellence, making it a natural fit for our Next Engineers program,” said Meghan Thurlow, President of the GE Aerospace Foundation. She emphasized that the partnership with UWBe would provide local students with the skills and exposure needed to pursue engineering careers.