Bengaluru PoE raids unlicensed immigration consultancy over illegal overseas recruitment

BENGALURU: The Office of the Protector of Emigrants (PoE), Bengaluru, which holds jurisdiction over Karnataka and Goa, in coordination with the Bengaluru City Police, conducted a joint enforcement operation against an unlicensed immigration consultancy operating from HSR Layout.

The raid targeted Morganvij Immigration Services Pvt Ltd, which was found to be engaged in illegal overseas recruitment activities in violation of the Emigration Act, 1983. During the raid, key documents, registers, and other material were seized. The HSR Layout police have registered under the Emigration Act of 1983.

“The PoE Office had received multiple complaints from individuals alleging that the agency had collected substantial sums amounting to several lakhs of rupees on the pretext of arranging overseas employment in countries in Europe, the Gulf, and New Zealand.

Despite being served a notice on May 19, the agency is alleged to have continued its operations illegally after relocating its office. Past instances of fraud had already been reported by emigrants against the agency. Moreover, the firm had been actively promoting unlicensed recruitment services via social media platforms,” read a press note from PoE.

“No arrests have been made. A notice has been served to the concerned. The raid was following a complaint from one of the victims. The complainant has claimed that he had paid Rs 4.11 lakh to the unlicensed immigration consultancy for a job in Germany,” said the officer.