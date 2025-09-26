Bengaluru PoE raids unlicensed immigration consultancy over illegal overseas recruitment

BENGALURU: The Office of the Protector of Emigrants (PoE), Bengaluru, which holds jurisdiction over Karnataka and Goa, in coordination with the Bengaluru City Police, conducted a joint enforcement operation against an unlicensed immigration consultancy operating from HSR Layout.
The raid targeted Morganvij Immigration Services Pvt Ltd, which was found to be engaged in illegal overseas recruitment activities in violation of the Emigration Act, 1983. During the raid, key documents, registers, and other material were seized. The HSR Layout police have registered under the Emigration Act of 1983.
“The PoE Office had received multiple complaints from individuals alleging that the agency had collected substantial sums amounting to several lakhs of rupees on the pretext of arranging overseas employment in countries in Europe, the Gulf, and New Zealand.
Despite being served a notice on May 19, the agency is alleged to have continued its operations illegally after relocating its office. Past instances of fraud had already been reported by emigrants against the agency. Moreover, the firm had been actively promoting unlicensed recruitment services via social media platforms,” read a press note from PoE.
“No arrests have been made. A notice has been served to the concerned. The raid was following a complaint from one of the victims. The complainant has claimed that he had paid Rs 4.11 lakh to the unlicensed immigration consultancy for a job in Germany,” said the officer.
This is the second major enforcement action taken by PoE, Bengaluru, this month. On September 6, the PoE, in association with the city police, had carried out a raid on another unlicensed recruitment operator running from a residential premises.
The agent was suspected to be involved in recruiting individuals for employment in the Golden Triangle region of Southeast Asia using social media platforms. A case was filed in the Thalagattapura police station under the Emigration Act, 1983.
What the law says...
According to Avaneesh Shukla, PoE, as per section 10 of the Emigration Act, 1983, no person or organisation is permitted to engage in overseas recruitment without a valid Registration Certificate issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. Any such violation is a punishable offence under Sections 24 and 25 of the Act, which provides for imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of Rs 2,000. In the event of repeat offences, both penalties are doubled.