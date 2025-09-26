CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar blame BJP government for potholes

BENGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar on Thursday alleged that the city is now facing the problem of potholes because of the previous BJP government’s mismanagement.

Siddaramaiah told reporters that the BJP government did nothing to fill the potholes. Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha that the CM has provided Rs 750 crore to fill potholes in the city.

On BJP’s protest and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka’s remark that the state government can’t fill potholes but wants to build a tunnel road, Shivakumar said, “The BJP government’s misrule resulted in the poor condition of roads. We are now filling the potholes. The BJP leaders did not get a single rupee from the Union government for Bengaluru’s development, despite the city’s tax contribution.”

Potholes cannot be filled in a hurry. The BJP MLAs and MPs from the city should monitor the pothole-filling work in their constituencies, Shivakumar said.

Stating that people have been asked to send details regarding potholes to the ‘Raste Gundi Gamana’ (Fix Pothole) app, he said, “Officials may ignore some potholes. But people should be vigilant and provide info on potholes they see. Thousands of people have sent details regarding potholes along with photos. I have even asked the city traffic police to provide a list of potholes.” Shivakumar said the government is making sincere efforts to fill potholes and sought people’s support.