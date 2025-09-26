KRV activists barge into star hotel, protest in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed at Taj West End on Race Course Road after Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists barged into the venue where a private Hindi programme was being held on Thursday afternoon. The event was being organised by the Mananiya Sansadiya Rajbhasha Samiti in which a few Members of Parliament from North India were in attendance.

The protestors alleged that the three-day event was aimed at promoting the imposition of Hindi under the guise of the Centre’s language policy. They also tore the banners put up for the programme.

They alleged that the event is trying to impose Hindi in all Central government offices in Karnataka. The protestors sat at the venue and shouted anti-Hindi slogans. People who had come for the event moved out of the venue till the police came and brought the situation under control and took the protestors into custody.

“More than 40 KRV activists were arrested for opposing the event which was part of the Hindi Diwas program. Instead of respecting the sentiments of Kannadigas, false and baseless cases were being booked against the protestors,” said KRV sources. The High Grounds police are investigating.