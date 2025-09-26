Six men in auto damage vehicles, rob motorists in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Over 25 four-wheelers parked along the road were damaged by a gang of six armed miscreants under Byadarahalli and Annapoorneshwarinagar police station limits between 12.30 am and 1 am on Thursday.

The accused have damaged 20 vehicles at Valmikinagar in Byadarahalli and the remaining vehicles at Muddinapalya in Annapoorneshwarinagar.

“The accused covered their faces with towels. Since they were brandishing lethal weapons, nobody went near them. The police were immediately informed. The accused fled the scene before the police arrived. The entire incident has been captured on the mobile phones of a few vehicle owners,” said a resident whose two vehicles were damaged.

The Byadarahalli and Annapoorneshwarinagar police have registered cases.

The same gang is suspected to have attacked and robbed three others on the Avalahalli-Doddaballapur Road after damaging 25 vehicles. The accused, who were in an autorickshaw, stopped robbed the victims. They also damaged the vehicles of the victims.