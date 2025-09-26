Tension at Pawan Kalyan film premiere in Bengaluru as fans brandish plastic weapons

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed outside the Sandhya Theatre in Chikka Madiwala during the premiere of the Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidala Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘They Call Him OG’ on Wednesday night when several fans brandished machetes, knives and other weapons on the road. The Madiwala police took several of the youth into custody.

During investigation, the police found that the weapons were made of plastic. The police have registered an NCR against the theatre manager, Somashekar Reddy, for trying to put up a DJ set and putting up posters leading to the fans creating tension.

“Clear instruction was issued to the manager not to set up any DJ set for the movie release. Despite this, the DJ set was being set up on Wednesday night along with loudspeakers. Earlier, during another Telugu movie release, Kannada organisations had raised objections against the theatre for not using the Kannada language in the banners. The Madiwala Police inspector had given a notice to the manager to follow certain procedures during the film release,” said an officer.

The fans had brought the plastic weapons to take photographs with the cutouts. Three plastic machetes have been recovered.