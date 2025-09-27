Butterflies migrating to escape climate change

BENGALURU: Just like large mammals and other wildlife, butterflies also migrate — but now, they are moving towards safer habitats due to increasing urbanisation and climate change.

Experts have noted increasing deaths during their migration in many places. Noted lepidopterist and Associate Professor and Principal Investigator, National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Krushnamegh Kunte said many Lemon Emigrant butterflies have been sighted lying dead on Ballari Road, due to increased movement of high-speed vehicles and construction activities. This is one of the threats butterflies are now facing, apart from unprecedented rainfall, he said.

Thus, experts and observers, including lepidopterists, researchers, educationists, academicians, retired defence personnel, students and homemakers have urged people to protect lung spaces, and home/kitchen/balcony gardens, parks and playgrounds for these pollinators.

Studies show that during the southwest monsoon, butterflies migrate from Western Ghats to the Eastern Ghats and during the northeast monsoon, they travel back. Four large species have been studied — Tirumala septentrionis (Dark Blue Tiger), Tirumala limniace (Blue Tiger), Euploea core (Common Crow) and Euploea sylvester (Double-branded Crow) — to understand long-range migration of other species along with the migratory pattern, said Rohit Girotra, founder member of Bengaluru Butterfly Club.

Experts are also studying the decline in species in Karnataka, particularly in urban areas. “Bengaluru houses a large number of butterfly species, compared to other metropolises. So far, 180 species have been documented in Bengaluru, though there is no clarity on the number. In the past 15 years, 40 species were added to the list, including the Graphium nomius (Spot swordtail). There is a need to protect butterflies because of unprecedented rainfall, and also unplanned urbanisation,” Girotra added.