Enjoy Enjaami: Abishek Kumar's new standup special is all about enjoying life

What happens when a middle-class boy with a theatre degree, a flair for drama and a knack for impersonations decides he just wants to enjoy life? Comedian-actor Abishek Kumar’s latest stand-up show, ‘Abishek Wants To Enjoy Life’, is the answer.

A mix of personal stories and unfiltered fun that gives audiences exactly what they need amidst the chaos: a burst of laughter. “I want people to forget all the negativity for that one to one-and-a-half hours. If my show can do that, I believe I’ve done my job,” Kumar says with a smile.

His journey into comedy was anything but typical. A full-time theatre actor after college, his first stint came by when a comedian dropped out of a show and Kumar was asked to step in – for a 20-minute set, no less. “I was thrown into the deep end because the producer had blind faith in me, but it worked. That show gave me the confidence that I could hold an audience on my own,” he shares.

His latest comedy special reflects on his upbringing. “The tour is based on a chronological journey – from school to college to now, including my relationship with my parents,” he adds.

Growing up in a middle-class household has been a rich source of material for Kumar. “In a house like ours, there’s no shortage of content,” he laughs. But the show, he insists, is not just a list of grievances dressed up as jokes. “There’s always some random relative stirring the pot, that’s where the humour lies. When you talk about the embarrassing moments and the heartbreaks, that’s when people really laugh and connect,” Kumar adds.

More than writing, he believes his forte is performing and improvising on the spot. However, ‘Abishek Wants to Enjoy Life’ marks a return to completely written and tested content. While comedy gives him joy, Kumar admits it comes with its share of challenges and creative blocks. But what keeps him going? He highlights consistency, resilience and belief in one’s voice. “You have to be your harshest critic and biggest supporter,” he notes.