Gilt-edged & beautiful

I had a couple of friends who were down from the glorious US of A and Canada and I saw reverse migration from up close. The older ones were quite gung-ho to embrace their roots, while their children were apprehensive. They were not too convinced about moving base (even though they got their dental-work and a battery of health tests done at quarter the price). But, they could sing the American national anthem and ‘God save the king’ more fluently than ‘Jana Gana Mana’! The ‘migrated flock’ love our food, excellent and much cheaper medical services, our clothes (all couture because we have ‘tailors’) but that’s it. Sometimes I feel a wave of empathy. The older ones left to pursue a better life and their young have a jaundiced view of India through their parent’s rendition and generally, everyone is confused!

As I grow older and wiser, I am compelled not to bite at the bits and turn everything into a full blown argument. I am a deeply loyal and committed person and I am ready to enjoy both…my country’s drawbacks and many of its advantages and benefits. I always stand with pride when my national anthem is played, I take a stand for what I think is wrong and I too, ‘bang thalis’ (albeit slyly) in appreciation!

One can ‘Michelin star’ the heck out of any cuisines, but east or west, Indian food is the best! Indian food isn’t just ‘curry and rotti’ as the West would like to believe. It is complex with spices, flavours and textures that change from the North to the South and the East to the West. Being a peninsula and surrounded by sea on three sides, we had our share of ‘invaders’ and ‘guests’ (who were invaders who outstayed their welcome) and everyone left their influences on our wonderful land. Be it spices, vegetables, styles of cooking or their culture and craft.

Punjab and the N.W. Frontier have always had an extremely robust style of cooking. Local tandoors and spit-fire cooking was a norm as was the slow-cooking techniques.