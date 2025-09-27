KAMS urges government to issue timely order on SSLC exam reforms to benefit over eight lakh students

BENGALURU: The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has appealed to School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa to take immediate steps on the proposed revision of the SSLC examination system.

In a letter to the minister, the association referred to the draft notification issued on July 24, which was released for public objections and comments within 15 days.

The KAMS stated that objections and suggestions from students, teachers, education experts, and the public across the state had already been submitted to the government and consolidated by the Education Department for final orders.

KAMS said the government and the department’s efforts to address the concerns of state syllabus students and to ensure equal justice without discrimination compared to students of other curricula were welcomed and appreciated.

The KAMS noted that the date for the current year’s SSLC examination has already been fixed, and with six months remaining, the issuance of an official order would ensure that students can prepare without unnecessary burden.

The association emphasized that more than eight lakh students appearing for the SSLC exam in 2026 would benefit from timely reforms. It also observed that consideration of internal marks, as followed in other curricula, would remove the need to award grace marks.