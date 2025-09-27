Lokayukta visit exposes mismanagement at Kidwai

BENGALURU: During a surprise visit to the Kidwai Memorial Cancer Hospital by Karnataka Lokayukta, the officials found that though the pediatric department of the hospital had recorded 618 new cases in the past year alone there were insufficient doctors and supporting staff available relative to patient numbers.

The Lokayukta has initiated an investigation into alleged mismanagement, irregularities, and illegal activities at the hospital following an anonymous complaint regarding administrative lapses at the hospital.

Justice BS Patil, along with a judicial and police officers inspected all departments, seized relevant records, and assessed the extent of mismanagement.

According to a press release, during the inspection, several lapses were found. The appointed administrative officer was reportedly visiting the hospital only once a week, despite holding additional charge of administration. The pediatric department recorded 618 new cases in the past year, with a daily average of three children seeking cancer-related treatment. The recovery rate in the department was noted at 60–65%.

In the past 18 months, the hospital successfully performed 115 bone marrow transplants, including 30 pediatric cases. However, officials noted that doctors and supporting staff were insufficient against the number of patients, the release stated.

The release added that the inspection also revealed gaps in the hospital pharmacy. Several prescribed medicines, including Enzavutamide 160 mg and Exylete tablets, were not available on-site. While tender processes were underway to buy these drugs, staff were reportedly directing patients to external medical stores.

Hospital pharmacist Abhilasha clarified that 40% of medicine costs are covered by the state government and 60% by the central government.

The Lokayukta has instructed the inspection team to submit a detailed report on all irregularities and take appropriate action against the staff found responsible for lapses.