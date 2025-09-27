Rs 320-crore mission to bring down maternal mortality rate in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said Karnataka aims to have a mission for zero preventive maternal deaths and the goal is to bring Karnataka’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR) down to 40 per 100,000 live births in the next two-and-a-half years, ultimately reducing it to 20 to achieve global standards.

Karnataka’s maternal mortality ratio (MMR) currently stands at 68 per 100,000 live births, the highest in South India, according to the latest Sample Registration System data.

The minister was speaking at a one-day conference on ‘Reducing Maternal Mortality in Karnataka’ organised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Karnataka regional branch, in partnership with RV University’s Center for Global Health and Development, here on Friday.

“It is a harsh truth that, for a state of our intellect and resources, we are failing to keep pace with our neighbours. The Rs 320-crore mission to bring preventable maternal deaths to zero should not merely be an allocation; it should be the guarantee of the state government,” said Dr Ranjini C Raghavendra, Director of Centre for Global Health and Development, RV University.

Delegates discussed key themes, including preventing maternal deaths, translating evidence into policy and strengthening health system capacities.

Successful models from neighbouring states and international best practices were reviewed.