Students protest outside Odisha minister MC Sudhakar’s residence, demand guest faculty

BENGALURU: Over 50 members of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the residence of Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, demanding the appointment of guest faculty. The protesters squatted outside the house, while one of them taught a lesson to others to draw the attention of the minister towards the lack of guest faculty.

Preventive custody

Later, the students attempted to lay siege to the minister’s residence. The jurisdictional Sanjay Nagar police took the protesters into preventive custody.

The agitators told the media, “For the past two months, we have been attending college, but we don’t have guest lecturers. What about our academic careers? We will continue protesting until we get justice, and today we decided to protest outside the minister’s house.” Another student said the minister was “missing” and not listening to their grievances.

Police said that around 50-80 students, including girls, were taken into preventive custody, as protests are only allowed at Freedom Park. No case has been registered, police said, adding that the minister was not at home at the time.