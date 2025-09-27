Viral video of woman being beaten over saree theft leads to arrest of shop owner, employee in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 44-year-old wholesale saree dealer and his employee have been arrested by the City Market police for mercilessly beating a 55-year-old woman after she stole a bundle of sarees kept at the shop’s entrance. The incident happened on September 20.

The woman has also been arrested for stealing 61 sarees worth around Rs 91,000. She had stolen the sarees to arrange money to buy alcohol.

The shop owner has been identified as Umed Ram, owner of Maya Silk Sarees on Avenue Road, and his employee Mahendra Seervi (25). The woman has been identified as Hampamma from Guntakal in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh.

At the time of the theft, the shop owner had gone out. Later, when he couldn’t find the sarees, he checked the CCTV footage and saw the woman, accompanied with a boy, entering the shop as a prospective customer and taking the bundle. The next day, he spotted the woman near the shop and thrashed her along his employee.

They kicked her on her abdomen multiple times. The duo continued beating her despite her apologising. Ram then called the police control room and the patrolling staff took her to the station. Following the shop owner’s complaint, she was arrested on September 21 and sent to Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara.