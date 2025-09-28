22-yr-old in soup for threatening to bomb Kannada Bigg Boss set

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old student has landed in trouble for posting a video on social media threatening to bomb the Kannada Bigg Boss set if he is not selected for season 12 of the show. The Kumbalgodu police, who took note of the video traced the student based on the IP address, and have registered a Non Cognizable Report (NCR) against him. The student has been identified as M Ashok, a resident of Kengeri Satellite Town.

Reacting to the video, the Bengaluru City Police, posted the blurred picture of the student in custody.

“Threat made online is treated as seriously as one made in person. Think before you type because your posts can put you behind bars,” the post by the police read. The police registered the NCR following a complaint from BM Shivashekara, who is in-charge of the social media monitoring cell of the Kumbalgodu police station. The student was made to delete the video from his Instagram account.

“The student had posted the threatening video on his Instagram account. The student has been released after taking an undertaking from him saying that he will not repeat. If he violates the undertaking, he will be strictly dealt with. We checked his other social media accounts to ensure that no similar videos are there,” said the police.