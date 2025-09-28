CM Siddaramaiah on Bengaluru rounds finds debris, potholes

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s event-filled Bengaluru rounds led him to lose his cool several times and order the suspension of an engineer on Saturday. His inspection of the capital city, along with ministers and officials, came after days of complaints by people, who are frustrated with the condition of roads and other infrastructure issues.

He warned new commissioners and chief engineers of the five city corporations falling under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) that they should fix potholes by October-end or face action.

Seeing the condition of Hennur-Bagalur road, which falls under the Bengaluru North City Corporation, Siddaramaiah flew into a rage and said the assistant executive engineer (AEE) attached to the Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSMILE) should be suspended.

He found that potholes were covered with just gravel and no tar on them.