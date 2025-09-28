Drunk man threatens PSI for not speaking in Hindi

BENGALURU: The Indiranagar police have arrested a hotel manager for allegedly abusing and threatening a woman police sub-inspector (PSI) during a drunk driving check. After being caught by the police, the accused insisted that the officers speak in Hindi and expressed anger when they spoke in Kannada. The incident occurred on 12th Main Road near 100 Feet Road in Indiranagar during the early hours of Friday.

The accused has been identified as Aditya Agarwal (29), a resident of Akshay Nagar and hailing from Bihar. A video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, Agarwal can be seen strongly objecting to PSI Kavitha D, attached to the JB Nagar Traffic Police Station, speaking in Kannada, insisting, “I don’t know Kannada, speak in Hindi.”

The police said he was arrested for misbehaving with an on-duty officer and obstructing their duty after he was found violating traffic rules and driving under the influence of alcohol. When asked to blow into the breathalyzer, he refused and repeatedly insisted that the officer speak in Hindi, loudly shouting at her and creating a public nuisance.