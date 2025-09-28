MP Tejasvi Surya gets first-hand accounts of GST reforms from traders

BENGALURU: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya visited Nagarthpete, one of the business districts located in the heart of the city, and interacted with traders and shop owners following the recent reforms to the Goods and Service Taxes (GST) rates.

To mark GST Bachat Utsav, Surya interacted with medical shop owners, brass and steel shop owners to gauge the first-hand impact of the GST reforms on sales.

Traders, customers, shopkeepers and merchant associations welcomed simplifying the slabs and contributing to ease of living. A medical store owner highlighted how consumers can now save money due to the rate reduction on medicines from 12% to 5%. The owner added that around 95% of products in his store now fall under the 5% GST rate.

Speaking to reporters, Surya said, “The recent reforms to GST rates are truly historic and transformative. In Bengaluru today, in the heart of the city’s business district, all traders are extremely happy that the GST rates have been greatly reduced. We are seeing people coming here in large numbers.”

He added, “Prices of several items have come down. For example, tablets that cost Rs 325 are now available for Rs 280. Even in brass and steel shops, per kilo prices have been reduced, bringing significant relief to people. Stationery products like books, pencils, and geometry boxes have been brought under the zero percent GST slab, directly benefiting children and families.”