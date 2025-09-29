Bong-galore! Dive into the Durga Pujo festivities in Bengaluru

Far from home and hit by nostalgia, for many, the festival evokes a sense of homecoming. Account executive Ankita Purkayastha’s memories, which she holds close to her heart, are steeped in family traditions, from offering anjali on Ashtami to pandal hopping with her father on his scooty. Though she misses the grand family feasts and childhood friends back home, she finds comfort in the familiar beats of the dhaak at local pandals. “The sound of the dhaak is the heartbeat of the Pujo,” she highlights.

Akin to the previous years, this time, Bengaluru’s pandals are not just venues for prayers but spaces of cultural expression. The Bongodhara Cultural Association is all geared up with its ‘Gram Bangla’ theme this year – a deeply evocative tribute to rural Bengal. Set against an earthy backdrop of mud walls, alpona (motifs made with rice paste) and a traditional ek chala durga idol, the pandal transports visitors to a Bengal of simplicity and togetherness. “The idea behind Gram Bangla is to honour the roots of Durga Pujo in rural Bengal. We want people to experience the warmth, simplicity and togetherness that define celebrations in villages, without losing the devotion and happiness that the festival embodies,” says Aparajta Ray, a representative of Bongodhara Cultural Association.