Eight held for kidnapping trio, robbing Rs 1.1 crore in cash in Bengaluru

Finding their behaviour suspicious, Narasimha and Jeevan approached the car, tried to open the doors, and filmed the occupants claiming to be police. When the couple questioned them, the duo allegedly assaulted them and attempted to snatch their bags. Though the victims managed to escape in their car, the accused chased them on bikes and rammed into the car near a vacant spot. Soon, four other accused joined in. The victims were taken to a shed, where the accused learnt that there was a huge sum of cash in the bags. Later, they snatched the victims’ mobile phones, and threatened that they would be released only if they paid Rs 50 lakh, the police said.

The police further added that, Hemanth got his phone from the abductors and called a friend seeking money, but when the friend refused, he contacted his uncle Mohan. The accused allegedly held the trio for nearly two hours before robbing them of Rs 1.1 crore.

Mohan alerted the police, and within 15 minutes, the Hulimavu inspector and his team, who were engaged in area domination, rushed to the spot, arrested the accused, and recovered the cash, the police said, adding that based on the mobile location they were traced.

A senior police officer said the victims have been asked to provide documents related to the cash. It is suspected that the money was part of a hawala transaction. The accused have been remanded in judicial custody.